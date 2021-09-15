UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch the matchday 1 games as European football league season gets underway.

Champions League matches will continue for the second straight night with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid in action on Wednesday.

In Group A, Club Brugge will take on Paris Saint-Germain with the French club's attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe set to start together for the first time. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas.

The two other teams in group – Manchester City and RB Leipzig will meet in England. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester.

In Group B, AC Milan will make their long-awaited return to the Champions League on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer, a trip to Liverpool allowing them to dream of Europe's biggest prize once again. There are 13 European Cups between the two teams at Anfield, but while Reds have become one of the continent's most feared sides under Jurgen Klopp, winning their most recent Champions league in 2019, the Italian side will run out for their first group fixture in the competition since 2013.

In the other match of the group, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will host Portuguese side Porto.

In Group C, Borussia Dortmund will expect a highly-charged atmosphere at Besiktas where the visitors' "world-class" striker Erling Braut Haaland is looking to add to his 20 Champions League goals. Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon host Ajax to begin their ninth appearance in the group stage and first since 2017-18. Ajax are in the group stage for the fourth straight time.

Real Madrid’s opening match against Inter Milan is on paper their toughest of Group D, which also includes Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol. Vinícius Júnior has found his scoring touch to add to the speed that opens up more space for Karim Benzema to do damage. Gareth Bale will be out because of injury, as will be midfielder Toni Kroos and defender Ferland Mendy.

Sheriff take the Champions League to a new frontier. They play in the Moldovan league but are based in the breakaway, pro-Russian region of Transnistria, which is a self-proclaimed independent country but isn't recognised by any member of the United Nations.

Fixtures:

15 September

Sheriff vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (10:15 PM IST, LIVE on Sony Six SD & HD)

Besiktas vs. Borussia Dortmund (10:15 PM LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD)

16 September

Club Brugge KV vs Paris Saint-Germain (12:30 AM IST, LIVE on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD).

Manchester City FC vs RB Leipzig (12:30 AM IST, LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD).

Liverpool FC vs AC Milan (12:30 AM IST, LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD).

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid CF (12:30 AM IST, LIVE on Sony Six SD & HD)

Atletico Madrid vs. Porto (12:30 AM IST, Live on SonyLiv)

Sporting vs. Ajax (12:30 AM IST, Live on SonyLiv)

With inputs from AFP and AP