Champions League: Manchester City rue disallowed goal, but referee not to blame for Pep Guardiola's misadventures

As Mohamed Salah stood in front of the travelling Liverpool fans, glee rubbed all over his face, a blue smoke bomb coloured the scene behind him. Manchester City's lofty ambitions of a comeback win snuffed out by a moment in which the feared possibilities finally surfaced, the blue mist a nauseous reminder of the punctured dream. Salah and his teammates stepped away nonchalantly, safe in the knowledge that they controlled City's fortunes for the night.

Like many bad dreams, it actually began well. It took City only two minutes to secure the early breakthrough they sought. With a three-goal deficit to be wiped out, Pep Guardiola's players began fast and with a purpose. As Gabriel Jesus swept the ball home, visions of a memorable win appeared on the horizon. Anything could happen, anything was possible. Even with Guardiola's tactics.

Only a week after he uncharacteristically chose a more secure outlook, the City manager was in search of reckless abandon on Tuesday. This season's heroics would have perhaps convinced many that Guardiola's usual tactics would be enough to achieve the comeback. But over the past week, it is as if a switch has turned in the manager's head. Guardiola has become more reactive in his approach than before, more mindful of the opponents and schedules.

So, we were greeted with the spectacle of a 3-1-3-3 formation. The wing-backs were creative forces in the form of Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva. Despite Liverpool possessing a fearsome front three which had already hurt City twice this season, Guardiola felt comfortable in asking Fernandinho to help out the defensive trio should it be so required. It was a task which they eventually failed to carry out.

City's plan for the second leg involved playing direct balls into the opposition half after inviting Liverpool to press. It was a tactic which worked initially as the visitors were put off by the early goal. Liverpool's victory last week was a result of a calm disposition in the face of pressure. At the Etihad Stadium though, the Reds acted hurriedly and lost the ball often, losing calm when a mere spell of sterile possession would have done the job.

Frustrated, Klopp moved Salah up front and asked Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to man the wings. The offence, however, only grew isolated.

Guardiola's men were encouraged. Encouraged to jump through the rings of fire, just as their tactics demanded. The match, though, turned away from them just before half-time. Sane's "goal" was wrongly called offside though the ball traveled to him off a touch by James Milner.

City was incensed, the rage perhaps greater because the referee was a familiar irritant. Antonio Mateu Lahoz was in charge of the round-of-16 first leg at Etihad last season as well, when his controversial decision to not award a penalty affected Guardiola and his players badly, leading to Monaco scoring a crucial away goal soon after. Furthermore, the City manager has history with Lahoz from his Barcelona days, as the referee was often found to be at the centre of controversy in La Liga.

Guardiola alluded to the bad blood after Tuesday's match. "He's a referee who likes to feel different, he's special. When everybody sees things, he is going to see the opposite. It's too much to send off because I didn't say any wrong word," said the manager after spending the second half in the stands for remonstrating furiously during the interval.

City never really recovered from the disallowed goal. The fury consumed the hosts' purpose, allowing Liverpool a foothold in the match. Klopp's players also returned a changed side in the second period, the break having seemingly instilled some much-needed calm. Gradually, they began to explore ways in which they could hurt City. The breakthrough arrived in the 56th minute thanks to Salah and Liverpool was on its way to its first Champions League semi-final in a decade.

The last time the five-time European champions reached this stage, in 2008, they had to beat an English side in the quarter-final then too (Arsenal). Klopp and his players, though, have defied expectations. Although the tie could have changed dramatically had Sane's goal stood, Liverpool's response suggested they was better equipped to navigate the choppy terrains of continental football.

Eventually, City did not lose the tie because Lahoz ruled a goal wrongly. The deficit from the first leg left an onerous task for the hosts, one which eventually proved to be too heavy. Liverpool's response in the second half culminated in another win over City; no other side has defeated a team managed by Guardiola three times in the same season.

But it is his latest failure to grasp continental glory which will disappoint the City manager more. Since leading his era-defining Barcelona side to the Champions League trophy in 2011, Guardiola has managed to win only 13 out of 30 knock-out matches in the competition. In this time, he has managed clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now Manchester City. Yet, on the continental stage, his teams have acquired notoriety for sudden implosions.

In a season where most things have gone right, City's humbling defeat is a prominent ulcer. Liverpool, of course, is the source of its pain. Klopp certainly seems to have Guardiola's number at the moment and his project for the Reds is emitting rays of optimism even for challenges beyond this season. Liverpool's progress to the Champions League semis is a sign that greater things might be in store.

For City, though, Guardiola would want nothing but a return to the past. For that, his overthought, intrepid ways may have to take a backseat. With three defeats in one week, more than a few smoke bombs have gone off at Manchester City. It is time for firefighting.