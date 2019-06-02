Champions League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails 'best night' of his life after ending six-year trophy wait

Madrid: Jurgen Klopp revelled in the biggest night of his managerial career on Saturday after winning Liverpool's sixth European Cup, ending his own run of six straight losses in finals.

Klopp had lost his two previous Champions League finals, against Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund boss in 2013 and last year against Real Madrid, as well as the 2016 Europa League final and three domestic cup finals in Germany and England.

"I'm so happy for the boys, I'm so happy for my family, they suffer every year when we go to a final ... they deserve it more than anybody," Klopp said to BT Sport after the Anfield side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

"It's maybe the best night of my life."

Liverpool clinched their first European trophy since 2005 thanks to Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late Divock Origi goal. Klopp hailed his side's guts to win the trophy despite obvious tiredness.

"Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank anymore?"

"This is great for our development because it's always like we'd be doing good steps but people say 'so what you didn't win anything'."

Managers in Germany are usually doused in beer after winning a trophy but when asked about that tradition, Klopp laughed: "Usually 20 minutes after the game I'm already half pissed, and here I didn't even get water!"

The German came in for high praise from defender Virgil van Dijk, who was named man of the match after another outstanding display.

"He's a fantastic manager, first and foremost, but he's a fantastic human being as well," said the Dutchman.