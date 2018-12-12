Amazon Pay
Champions League: Liverpool made life difficult for themselves against Napoli, says Virgil van Dijk

Sports Reuters Dec 12, 2018 11:16:08 IST

Liverpool made life difficult for themselves in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli but few sides will fancy drawing them in the last 16, defender Virgil van Dijk has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group C - Liverpool v Napoli - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 11, 2018 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine - RC1CEDE886F0

Virgil van Dijk in action against Napoli. Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool spurned several clear chances either side of Mohamed Salah's 34th-minute strike but held on to finish second in Group C, ahead of Napoli on goals scored, after the clubs were tied on nine points with the same head-to-head record.

"We could have made it a bit easier if we had scored two more ... but the job is done and we are through to the knockout stages," Van Dijk told the club website.

Last season's finalists will find out who they meet in the next round when the draw is made on Monday and Van Dijk said on current form there would be few teams crossing their fingers to get Liverpool.

"I don't think so. That's what we showed last season and this season as well," he added. "We'll see what's going to happen."


