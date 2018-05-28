Champions League: Liverpool goakeeper Loris Karius unable to sleep after final nightmare as police investigate death threats

Kiev: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius told fans he was “infinitely sorry” for his two catastrophic errors in the side’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and said he had struggled to sleep after Saturday’s game.

The German keeper gifted Karim Benzema the first goal by accidentally throwing the ball against the Real forward, and then watching it trickle into his net, and he allowed a shot by Gareth Bale straight through his hands for Madrid’s third goal which ended any hopes of his side getting back in the game.

“Haven’t really slept until now, the scenes are still running through my head again and again. I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down,” Karius wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible. It’s even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time.

“Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.”

Karius received the backing of his coach Jurgen Klopp after the game but some fans on social media were less forgiving and British media reported that Merseyside Police were investigating death threats made towards the goalkeeper.

“The force takes social media posts of this nature extremely seriously and any offences identified will be investigated,” a spokesperson for the force told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated.”