You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions League: Liverpool and AS Roma charged by UEFA over crowd disturbances in semi-final at Anfield

Sports AFP May 23, 2018 12:24:04 IST

Lausanne: UEFA have charged both Liverpool and Roma over crowd disturbances at their Champions League semi-final at Anfield in April, European football's disciplinary committee revealed on Tuesday.

File photo of fans outside the stadium before the semi-final between Liverpool and Roma. Reuters

File photo of fans outside the stadium before the semi-final between Liverpool and Roma. Reuters

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 in a fiery atmosphere but were charged by UEFA on two further counts after fans set off flares and threw projectiles.

A 53-year-old Liverpool supporter, Sean Cox, was attacked by Roman hooligans outside Anfield before the first leg, leaving him hospitalised in a coma where he remains in a serious condition.

Two Roma supporters were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and club legend Francesco Totti appealed for "fair play, hospitality and respect for our opponents" ahead of the return leg which passed off smoothly.

Roma won the second leg 4-2 but Liverpool qualified 7-6 on aggregate for the final in Kiev against Real Madrid on Saturday.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 12:24 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores