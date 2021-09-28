Here's all you need to know about the Matchday 2 of UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League returns for Matchday 2 as heavyweights like Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Manchester City will be in action on Tuesday.

As Manchester City travel to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a rematch of last year's semi-final, it's all about egos in the French capital.

After getting substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar — who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG’s second goal — did not pass him the ball.

The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far

Porto host Liverpool coming off an unbeaten start to their season with five wins and three draws, including at Atlético Madrid to begin their Champions League campaign.

Porto won their three matches at home by outscoring opponents 10-0. Veteran central defender Pepe is still listed as doubtful because of a left leg muscle injury sustained in the 0-0 draw against Atlético in Madrid.

Atlético visit AC Milan still waiting for a breakthrough performance from Antoine Griezmann in his return to the club.

Griezmann is winless in eight matches with Atlético this season. The defending Spanish champion has struggled recently with only one victory in their last four matches, including the draw against Porto.

Sporting Lisbon visit Borussia Dortmund with only one loss all season — the demoralizing 5-1 rout at home against Ajax in their return to the Champions League after a three-year absence. Coach Rúben Amorim may not be able to count on Gonçalo Inácio and Pedro Gonçalves because of injuries.

Ajax meet Besiktas for the first time in 28 years in a fun mood. Sebastien Haller’s four in the win over Sporting has not been a blip. Ajax is on a run of seven successive wins, 29 goals scored and one conceded.

Real Madrid host Sheriff hoping Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior will quickly get back in form after faltering in the team’s disappointing 0-0 home draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league this weekend.

Sheriff comes to Madrid atop Group D after opening with a home win against Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter visit Shakhtar Donetsk with their attack clicking despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku. Inter has 20 goals in six Serie A matches.

Here are the live streaming details of the UCL matches on Tuesday:

Tuesday, 28 September: Real Madrid vs Sheriff - Live On SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD at 12.30 am IST.

Tuesday, 28 September: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan - Live On SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD at 10:15 pm IST.

Wednesday, 29 September: PSG vs Manchester City - Live On SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD at 12:30 am IST.

Wednesday, 29 September: Porto vs Liverpool - Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD at 12:30 am IST.

Wednesday, 29 September: AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid - Live On SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD at 12:30 am IST.

The matches will also be streamed on SONY LIV.

With inputs from AP