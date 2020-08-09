Champions League: Lionel Messi's injury not a big problem, says Barcelona boss Quique Setien ahead of Bayern Munich clash
Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the team’s 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Koulibaly after slipping in front of the defender inside the area, earning a penalty kick for the Catalan club.
Barcelona are unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli.
Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the team’s 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Koulibaly after slipping in front of the defender inside the area, earning a penalty kick for the Catalan club.
Messi was attended to by doctors for a few minutes but was able to finish the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.
He was still being treated for the injury on Sunday, but no major leg damage was reported by the club.
Barcelona coach Quique Setién said after the match that he didn't think the injury would be a problem for Messi.
Barcelona will have a rest day on Monday. It is scheduled to travel to Portugal on Thursday.
Seeking its first Champions League title since 2015, Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Messi, the club’s leading scorer this season, netted Barcelona’s second goal on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: Lyon head Jean-Michel Aulas says ‘big stroke of luck’ needed to undo injustice caused by Ligue 1’s abrupt end
When the league was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lyon were nine points behind Lille who took the last Champions League place and one point behind Reims who gained the last guaranteed Europa League spot.
Champions League: ‘Very, very small’ hope of Kylian Mbappe playing in Atalanta clash, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel was asked at a news conference on Thursday ahead of Friday's League Cup final against Lyon if he has any hope that Mbappé can play against Atalanta in Lisbon.
Champions League: Zinedine Zidane says he's proud of Real Madrid despite disappointing Round of 16 exit
Trailing 2-1 from the first leg at home back in February, before the coronavirus shutdown, Real Madrid lost by the same scoreline at an empty Etihad Stadium to go out 4-2 on aggregate