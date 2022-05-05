Champions League: Karim Benzema a goal away from surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record
Benzema's semi-final winning goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Manchester City also moved him level with Robert Lewandowski's tally of 86 goals in the Champions League.
Madrid: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema continues to add to his legendary status in the UEFA Champions League.
His goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Manchester City moved him level with Robert Lewandowski's tally of 86 goals. The Madridista equals the Polish marksman as the third-highest goal scorer in European Cup history. Ahead of them on the list sit Cristiano Ronaldo (141) and Lionel Messi (125).
The Frenchman also equalled Ronaldo's record for the most knockout goals in a single Champions League campaign. Benzema's extra-time penalty winner against City on Wednesday was his 10th goal in the knockouts of UCL this season.
Benzema has recorded his best personal tally this season, with 15 goals. Five came in the Group Stage, while the remaining ten have arrived in an incredible knock-out phase run which has seen him score in five successive games against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Benzema has found the back of the net in the Champions League for 17 consecutive seasons. His first came back in 2005/06 against Rosenborg while playing for Olympique Lyon, where he scored a total of 12 times. The other 74 goals have come in a Real Madrid jersey.
He opened his European account for the team with a strike against Milan on 3 November 2009. His favourite opposition in the competition are Galatasaray, PSG and Chelsea, hitting five goals against all of them.
