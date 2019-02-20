You are here:
Champions League: Juventus' Sami Khedira out of Atletico Madrid clash due to irregular heartbeat

Sports Reuters Feb 20, 2019 12:55:21 IST

Madrid: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira did not travel with his side to their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid because medical tests revealed he had an irregular heartbeat, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

File image of Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira. Image Courtesy: Twitter @SamiKhedira

“Sami Khedira remained in Turin for medical examinations, after which an electrophysiology study was carried out and he underwent treatment for atrial fibrillation,” said the club’s statement.

Germany international Khedira, 31, part of the side that won the 2014 World Cup, had trained on Tuesday before his side flew to Madrid for Wednesday’s clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference that Khedira had not travelled with the team but did not say why he had remained in Turin.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:55:21 IST

