Champions League: Juventus pair Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci not fit to face Porto
Both Dybala and Bonucci will nevertheless make the trip to Portugal 'because they all want to be close to the team,' said manager Andrea Pirlo.
Rome: Juventus will be without central defender Leonardo Bonucci and midfielder Paulo Dybala for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Porto, coach Andrea Pirlo said on Tuesday.
Pirlo also told an online press conference that Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will return to the squad for Wednesday's game in Portugal.
"Ramsey is available, Dybala is not ready and Bonucci is out," Pirlo said.
Juventus had already announced that Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado would miss the game after suffering a thigh injury.
Argentine Dybala, out since mid-January with a knee problem, has resumed training but "is not ready to play", Pirlo said.
"We've missed Dybala's goals a bit and we haven't had him available often, we hope he can find continuity and he will be like a new signing," Pirlo said.
Bonucci, the coach said, was "already not right" last week, has had "another small physical problem" and is "not available".
Both Dybala and Bonucci will make the trip to Portugal "because they all want to be close to the team," said Pirlo.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Champions League: Ronald Koeman says youthful Barcelona can still compete with Europe's best
Clear underdogs when the draw was made in December and paired them with PSG, Barcelona may now even have the edge as their opponents arrive in Catalonia without the injured Neymar and Angel di Maria.
Champions League: PSG’s Neymar to miss first leg of Barcelona clash after sustaining groin injury in French Cup
The Brazil forward suffered the injury in PSG's 1-0 win against Caen in the last 64 of the French Cup on Wednesday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on 16 February.
Serie A: Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma; Torino script incredible comeback to draw at Atalanta
Relegation-threatened Torino fought back from three goals down to draw at Atalanta in an extraordinary match in Bergamo.