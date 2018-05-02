You are here:
Champions League: Jupp Heynckes says Bayern Munich played best match for years against Real Madrid

Sports AFP May 02, 2018 09:11:10 IST

Madrid: Coach Jupp Heynckes said Bayern Munich played their best match for years but were undone by a mistake from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to allow Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

File image of Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes. Reuters

"We are very disappointed," Heynckes said. "My team played an outstanding game. I haven't seen Bayern play as well as that for years.

"At this high level you can't make the sort of mistakes we made after half-time."

The unfortunate Ulreich gifted Karim Benzema his second goal of the match one minute after the break at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, completely misjudging a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso to allow the French striker to slot the ball into an empty net.

James Rodriguez equalised for Bayern in the 63rd minute, setting up a desperate last half-hour in which the Germans pinned Real back but despite a handful of chances failed to score the goal that would have given them an away-goals victory on aggregate.

Real won 4-3 over the two legs and will play either Roma or Liverpool in the final in Kiev on 26 May.


