Champions League: Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku says he was target of racist chants by Slavia Prague fans

Sports The Associated Press Nov 29, 2019 00:11:57 IST

  • Romelu Lukaku said the racist chants occurred on two different occasions during the Slavia Prague game.

  • Lautaro Martinez grabbed two goals and Romelu Lukaku also scored as Inter Milan won 3-1 on the night.

  • Lukaku also had a goal waved off by the VAR because of a foul on Peter Olayinka of Slavia at the other end.

Milan: Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku says he was targeted with racist chants by Slavia Prague fans during a Champions League match and wants UEFA to take action.

File image of Romelu Lukaku. AP Photo

Lukaku says the chants occurred on two different occasions during Wednesday’s game, adding that “I hope UEFA does something, because the entire stadium behaved like that after the first goal by Lautaro (Martinez) and that’s not nice for people watching the match.”

Martinez grabbed two goals and Lukaku also scored as Inter won 3-1 to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Lukaku also had a goal waved off by the VAR because of a foul on Slavia forward Peter Olayinka at the other end — leading to a converted penalty for the hosts.

Lukaku held his hand to his ear after the VAR decision, apparently to bring attention to the racist chants.

Lukaku, who is black, was also targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans during a Serie A match in September after he scored a penalty.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 00:11:57 IST

