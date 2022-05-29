Sports

Champions League: 'Incredible', 'Kings of Europe' Twitterati hail Courtois, Real Madrid on 14th title

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title - double than their nearest competitors AC Milan - by beating Liverpool in the final.

FP Sports May 29, 2022 10:35:55 IST
Champions League: 'Incredible', 'Kings of Europe' Twitterati hail Courtois, Real Madrid on 14th title

Real Madrid's Marcelo lifts the Champions League trophy after beating Liverpool 1-0. AP

Real Madrid became the European champions for a record-extending 14th time — double the number of any other team on the continent — after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

It evoked memories of the violence that marred the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium 10 months ago.

Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. was the match-winner, applying a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves to deny Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti got the opportunity to lift a fourth European Cup title, the most ever for a manager in the competition's history.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 10:35:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Champions League final: 5 talking points as Real Madrid beat Liverpool for 14th title
Sports

Champions League final: 5 talking points as Real Madrid beat Liverpool for 14th title

Real Madrid clinched their 14th Champions League title after beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris amid deplorable scenes outside Stade de France.

UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid's road to Paris to face Liverpool
Sports

UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid's road to Paris to face Liverpool

UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid are hoping to extend their record as the most successful club in Europe with 14th title.

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool's road to Paris to face Real Madrid
Sports

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool's road to Paris to face Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool are eyeing their seventh European Cup to go level with AC Milan.