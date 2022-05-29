Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title - double than their nearest competitors AC Milan - by beating Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid became the European champions for a record-extending 14th time — double the number of any other team on the continent — after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

It evoked memories of the violence that marred the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium 10 months ago.

Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. was the match-winner, applying a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves to deny Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti got the opportunity to lift a fourth European Cup title, the most ever for a manager in the competition's history.

⚪️ Vinícius Júnior wins it as Madrid are crowned champions of Europe again! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/c5c6rnp9NB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

Courtois seals it with a #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/0dko0HLPwP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2022

Nice to see you again pic.twitter.com/kl0adlP3xH — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 28, 2022

In 2011/12, Nacho won the Segunda División B title with Real Madrid Castilla. 10 years later, he's just won a fifth Champions League title for his boyhood club.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/rMg7qaP9kN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 29, 2022

A new trophy that rewards a hard collective and individual work. Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours ¡ ! ’ … ⚔️ Al hamdulillah ❤️#Nueve #HalaMadrid #CHAMP14NS #UCL pic.twitter.com/v9WqLBhcFl — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 29, 2022

The Madrid end sings Hala Madrid - with bonus appearance by Per Mertesacker pic.twitter.com/A7c4EfVyW5 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 28, 2022

Asthmatic Liverpool fan talking earlier about being tear gassed pic.twitter.com/0rYgKZBAKV — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 28, 2022

As the Champions League final was about to kick off, this was the scene outside the stadium in Paris pic.twitter.com/V4APvWYNn9 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 28, 2022

Tear gas was being used repeatedly at Gate Y despite huge queue outside remaining calm. Fans starting to filter through slowly now after no movement for ages. pic.twitter.com/sJw2z8Ol2H — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) May 28, 2022

Hacia tiempo que no recordaba un portero tan determinante en una final de la @ChampionsLeague @thibautcourtois #APorLa14 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 28, 2022

Nuestro campeón de @LaLiga se corona en Europa. Toda esta #UCL habéis simbolizado la integridad y la Historia en momentos difíciles para el fútbol. ¡¡¡Gracias y enhorabuena @realmadrid!!! — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 28, 2022

In last 21 years, La Liga teams have played 17 Champions League and Europa League finals against non-Spanish teams. And won all 17. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 28, 2022

Make it 5 pic.twitter.com/mhmwqSu879 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 29, 2022

Increíble, @realmadrid. ¡Enhorabuena por hacer historia de nuevo, enhorabuena por la 1️⃣4️⃣ Champions! ⚪ https://t.co/EHwngh2jlc — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 28, 2022

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.