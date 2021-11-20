Griezmann's ban by UEFA has been reduced to one game, which has already been served after the Frenchman missed Atletico's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on 3 November.

Madrid: Antoine Griezmann will be available to play against AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday after Atletico Madrid successfully appealed his two-match suspension.

"The appeal lodged by Atletico Madrid has been upheld," UEFA's appeals body confirmed on Friday.

Griezmann's reprieve is a boost for Atletico, who are scrapping to beat Porto to second place in Group B.

Liverpool are already through as group winners, with Porto one point ahead of Atletico and Milan a further three points behind. Porto travel to Anfield next week before hosting Atletico in Portugal in the final round.

Griezmann was sent off during Atletico's first game against Liverpool last month, which they also lost 3-2.

He scored twice in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano before being shown a red card by referee Daniel Siebert in the 52nd minute for lifting his foot high and catching the head of Roberto Firmino.