Champions League: Germany bars Liverpool from coming for game against RB Leipzig
If the travel restrictions are extended beyond 17 February, Manchester City’s first-leg trip to play Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February could be affected.
Berlin: Germany will not allow Liverpool into the country to play a Champions League game at Leipzig on 16 February because of border restrictions imposed over new variants of the coronavirus .
The German Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday that an application by Leipzig for special permission for Liverpool to enter the country was refused by federal police, the dpa news agency reported.
That means the game, the first leg of the round of 16, can’t be played as scheduled on 16 February in Leipzig. The German club could ask UEFA to move the game to a neutral venue. Switching the order of the legs so that Liverpool plays at home first could also be an option, but would likely require Leipzig's players and staff to go into quarantine on their return to Germany from Britain.
UEFA is open to delaying games affected by travel bans. On Tuesday it set 2 April as the latest possible date to finish last-16 games in time for the quarter-finals.
Germany is blocking most arrivals of non-residents from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the virus. If the travel restrictions — which don't contain any exemptions for sports — are extended beyond the current expiry date of 17 February, Manchester City’s first-leg trip to play Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February could be affected.
In the Europa League, Arsenal's home and away games against Benfica may be affected by British restrictions on travel to and from Portugal.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer.
*T&C apply
also read
Champions League: RB Leipzig ask German authorities to grant Liverpool exemption on COVID-19 entry rules
The Bundesliga club are set to host English champions Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 game on 16 February, but the match has been thrown into doubt by a partial travel ban which Germany introduced last weekend.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bill Gates says Games' fate depends on vaccine roll-out, Japanese media
Gates, whose foundation has donated $1.75 billion towards efforts to fight Covid-19, told Kyodo that the next few months would be crucial for the postponed 2020 Games.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3 percent effective, but less so against variants, shows UK trial
The vaccine was found 96% effective against the older coronavirus and over 85% effective against the new variant.