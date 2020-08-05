Champions League: Gareth Bale omitted from Real Madrid's squad for Last 16 second leg against Manchester City
Bale, 31, was not on the list, adding another low-point to a turbulent season for the Welshman, who has hardly featured for Madrid this year.
Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City on Friday.
Zinedine Zidane named 24 players on Wednesday for the trip to Manchester, where Madrid are aiming to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals.
But Bale, 31, was not on the list, adding another low-point to a turbulent season for the Welshman, who has hardly featured for Madrid this year.
Despite Madrid storming to the LaLiga title, Bale made only two appearances during the 11 games after LaLiga resumed, one of them from the start.
He was pictured standing away from the team's celebrations with Zidane after their league success was confirmed and had caused a stir by pretending to be asleep during Madrid's game against Alaves.
Zidane's decision to omit Bale completely from the squad to face City is another clear indication the Frenchman would prefer to be rid of Bale and his 18-million euro salary this summer.
But interested clubs are likely to be put off by the finances involved while Bale and his representatives insist he is happy to see out his Madrid contract, which expires in 2022.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz tests positive for COVID-19
The 26-year-old Mariano played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on 2 July.
LaLiga: Eden Hazard has sunk under weight of expectations, says former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello
Hazard joined the Spanish club from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported 100 million euros (91.13 million pounds) ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola seeks more consistency from team next season
Victory over Watford meant that Guardiola’s side have won four league games in a row for the first time this season and the Spaniard said his team had to be more consistent to challenge for the title in the 2020-21 campaign.