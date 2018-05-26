You are here:
Champions League final quiz: Know all about European football's title clashes? Test yourself on biggest stage

Another Champions League final is upon us! World Cup finals have their own pedestal, but club football is the sport's bread and butter, and there is nothing quite bigger than the final of the European Cup.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday. Both sides have different reasons to win. The Reds want to get back to the pinnacle of European football after a period of 13 years, while Real Madrid who have occupied that position for the last two years are dreaming about a hat-trick of titles — a feat last achieved over 40 years ago.

With the stakes being very high, the pressure well and truly on, here's a chance for you to get into the finalists' shoes and see what it takes to be a champions.

It's time to put your reputations on the line as we bring you the Champions League final quiz. Success won't come easy here, you may be dragged all the way to penalties, but only the brave will prevail. So take the plunge, and see if you have it in you to be a European Champion.


