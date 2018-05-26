You are here:
Champions League final: Local street artist paints 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah on Liverpool's city centre

Sports Reuters May 26, 2018 15:42:01 IST

Salah lit up the English Premier League this season, scoring a record 32 goals and helping to steer his team into the final of Europe’s most important club competition for the first time since 2007.

Guy McKinley paints mural of Liverpool's star striker Mo Salah from Egypt on hoarding in Liverpool's city centre ahead of his team's Champions League final in Kiev against Real Madrid. Reuters

Local street artist Guy McKinley was commissioned to paint the 6 metre by 3 metre mural of the Egyptian player on a busy city centre street. The brightly coloured work shows a smiling Salah, who has won fans all over the world.

Street paintings of him have also appeared in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, and in his native village of Nagrig in the Nile Delta.

The Champions League final will be played in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday night.


