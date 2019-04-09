Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo named in Juventus squad for quarter-final first-leg against Ajax

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury after being named in Juventus' squad for Wednesday's away Champions League quarter-final match against Ajax.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders — who are just one point away from sealing an eighth Italian league title — since scoring the sensational hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month.

But the Portugal captain was named in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man Champions League squad.

Giorgio Chiellini misses out due to a left calf contracture while Emre Can also stays in Italy after straining his right ankle in the 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan on Saturday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.