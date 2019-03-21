Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22,000 by UEFA for mimicking Diego Simeone's celebration in Juventus win

Lausanne: Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 20,000 euros ($22,738) by UEFA on Thursday for mimicking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's crotch-grabbing celebration in Juventus' Champions League last-16 win last week.

The 34-year-old scored a second-leg hat-trick as the Italian champions overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.

He replicated Simeone's gesture after the first game by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin following his tie-winning penalty.

Argentinian Simeone was also fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for his celebration, with European football's governing body following suit in Ronaldo's case.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined £17,345 by UEFA for goal this 👇👇goal celebration against atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/3JTOiVKyuO — THAT EBONYI BOY 👑 (@askjohnnydick) March 21, 2019

"He will have seen how I did it at the Wanda Metropolitano and, like me, was trying to show his character," Simeone said after the match.

Ronaldo, who returns to Portugal international duty after a nine-month absence later on Thursday, has scored 24 goals for Juventus since signing from Real Madrid for 100 million euros last year.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.