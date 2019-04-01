Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo could return for quarter-final first leg against Ajax, says Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo could return from injury for Juventus' Champions League match at Ajax next week.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says "Ronaldo is working hard and we hope to have him available for Ajax."

Ronaldo injured a right thigh muscle a week ago while with Portugal for European Championship qualifying.

Allegri says "the exam he had this morning revealed that the leg is much better. Then of course it depends how the player reacts and the eventual pain that he feels."

Juventus travels to Ajax for the first leg of the quarter-finals on 10 April, then hosts the Dutch team the following week.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16, almost single-handedly overturning a first-leg deficit.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.