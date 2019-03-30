Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo at 'risk' of missing quarter-final first leg against Ajax, says Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Rome: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday Cristiano Ronaldo is an injury doubt for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on 10 April.

Ronaldo, a five-time European Cup winner, left the field with a thigh problem captaining Portugal in Monday's draw against Serbia.

"He's already started to move but he won't return to training until he feels fit. There is a risk he'll miss the first leg against Ajax," Allegri said.

"We have to be careful because we're in a tricky period of the season. It's better he misses one match and comes back when he's 100 percent so there's no risk of a repeat injury. It's better to miss one match than two months," Allegri added.

Serie A champions Juventus travel to Amsterdam before hosting the Dutch outfit on April 16 with the Italians looking for a first European title since 1996.

Juve have virtually wrapped up the Scudetto crown for an eighth straight season as they hold a 15-point lead over second place Napoli with 10 games of the season to go and face lowly Empoli on Saturday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.