Champions League: Borussia Moenchengladbach look to host Manchester City last 16 clash in Denmark
Manchester City's trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach is scheduled for 24 February but the GErman club are studying their options.
Mönchengladbach: Borussia Moenchengladbach want to play next month's Champions League knock-out tie with Manchester City in Denmark due to restrictions on foreign arrivals in Germany, sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday.
Liverpool have been barred from travelling to RB Leipzig on 16 February due to entry rules, which are in place until a day later, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
City's trip to Gladbach is scheduled for 24 February but Eberl said his side are studying their options.
"We're looking for a venue. We asked Midtjylland, but also to other clubs," Eberl said.
"Now we have to see which is the most appropriate location and what it means financially, but we are responsible for the match," he added.
Earlier, media reports claimed talks are underway to hold Liverpool's tie in Budapest but Leipzig said no decision had yet been made.
The 2019 champions' German manager Jurgen Klopp said he believed an exemption should have been made for his side to travel.
UEFA's regulations say the home side must find a way of hosting the match or risk forfeiting it as a 3-0 defeat.
In the second-tier Europa League Hoffenheim will be unable to head to Norway to face Molde FK due to border measures.
"For now, negotiations are ongoing to find a venue, we're awaiting news from Molde," a spokesperson from the German club said.
