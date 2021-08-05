Dynamo Zagreb conceded an 82nd minute equaliser at home to Legia Warsaw in a 1-1 draw to hand the initiative to the Poles in next week's return leg.

Two-time winners Benfica edged closer to the Champions League play-off round on Wednesday with a 2-0 win at Spartak Moscow in the first leg of their third qualifying round.

Second-half goals from Rafa Silva (51st minute) and Gilberto (74) secured victory in the Russian capital for the Portuguese giants who were European champions in 1961 and 1962.

Slavia Prague, who made the Europa League quarter-finals last season, were defeated 2-0 at Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Dynamo Zagreb conceded an 82nd minute equaliser at home to Legia Warsaw in a 1-1 draw to hand the initiative to the Poles in next week's return leg.