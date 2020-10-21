Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Atletico Madrid match
Serge Gnabry is the second member of the Germany squad to test positive for the virus after Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
European champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday announced their first case of the coronavirus as Germany winger Serge Gnabry tested positive for Covid-19.
The 25-year-old is "doing well" and is in quarantine at home, the German giants said in a brief statement.
He will miss Wednesday's Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid when Bayern begin the defence of their European title behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena.
However, Bayern did not say whether Gnabry's positive test would have any other impact the home game after he took part in the club's training session on Tuesday morning.
The former Arsenal winger has started all four of Bayern's Bundesliga games this season and scored a hat-trick in their 8-0 demolition of Schalke in the opening game last month.
