Champions League: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski out four weeks; to miss clashes against PSG

Bayern host PSG in the last-eight first leg on 7 April, before visiting the Parc des Princes for the return game on 13 April.

Berlin: Robert Lewandowski will miss both legs of holders Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out for nearly a month with a knee injury, the Bundesliga giants said on Tuesday.

"The striker will be out for around four weeks," Bayern said in a statement, confirming Lewandowski injured ligaments in his right knee after scoring twice in Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra on Sunday in World Cup qualifying.

The 32-year-old will also miss Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at second-placed RB Leipzig, with leaders Bayern four points clear.

Lewandowski is also out of Poland's qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday.

Without Lewandowski, Bayern's reserve striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Germany winger Serge Gnabry could play up front.

The Poland international has netted 35 goals in 25 league games this season to leave him close to Gerd Mueller's record of 40 in a single Bundesliga season.

Even in Lewandowski's absence, RB Leipzig insisted they will not take Bayern lightly.

"Bayern will have a strong team on the pitch — even without Lewandowski," Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche told daily Bild before Lewandowski's diagnosis.

"Basically, you don't wish an injury on anyone, but it is already the case that we are concentrating on our own performance."

Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, has scored a total of 42 goals in 36 games this season for Bayern.