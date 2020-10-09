Champions League: Bayern Munich to kick-off title defence behind closed doors
Bayern host Atletico Madrid on 21 October in their opening Champions League group match, but the terraces at the Allianz Arena must remain empty.
Champions League holders Bayern Munich must start the defence of their European title behind closed doors after city officials extended the ban on spectators until at least 25 October.
Bayern's German Cup match against fifth-tier minnows Dueren next Thursday and home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on 24 October are also affected.
With the coronavirus numbers rising across Germany, Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter took the decision to keep the city's ban on spectators.
"It is now up to all of us to keep the incidence of infection in our city under control," said Reiter
In Germany, small numbers of fans have been allowed into stadiums this season with exact crowd figures decided by the local health authorities.
However, the city of Munich has yet to give the green light.
Under current hygiene rules, the local rate of infection must be below 35 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 before fans can return to stadiums, but the figure in Munich jumped from 36.45 to 42.4 on Friday.
