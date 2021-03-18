Champions League: Bayern Munich cruise into quarter-final after 6-2 aggregate win over Lazio
Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi said the Italians played better than in their heavy first-leg defeat, but admitted that 'Bayern are probably the best in the world'.
Munich: Holders Bayern Munich cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as a 2-1 win over Lazio in Wednesday's last-16 second leg sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory.
Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty before a deft chip from his second-half replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage on the night.
Lazio grabbed a consolation when Marco Parolo was left unmarked to head in a late free-kick from close range.
"The win is very important to us. It's in our DNA that we want to win every game," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich told Sky.
"We played confidently, even if it wasn't a brilliant performance and it was annoying to concede a goal."
Their passage into the last eight takes Bayern past Barcelona's tally of 18 Champions League quarter-final appearances since the competition was rebranded from the European Cup.
Snow fell during the game at the Allianz Arena, but Bayern made light work of the wintry conditions.
They extended their unbeaten run in the Champions League to 19 games over two years.
"We needed a good performance and we bow out of the competition with a positive game," Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky.
"Some teams are unplayable: Bayern are one of them."
With his side trailing 4-1 from the first leg, Inzaghi opted to rest top-scorer Ciro Immobile, with the 1.94m-tall Vedat Muriqi starting up front.
Bayern had captain and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sidelined by a cold as understudy Alexander Nuebel made only his third start of the season.
Bayern were awarded a penalty on 31 minutes when Muriqi brought Leon Goretzka down in the area.
After a VAR review, Lewandowski smashed in the resulting spot-kick.
It was the Poland star's 39th goal in all competitions this season and fifth in the Champions League.
Lewandowski hit the post with Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina beaten on 67 minutes.
It was one of his last involvements as he and Thomas Mueller made way for Choupo-Moting and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala.
Less than two minutes later, David Alaba slid a pass through for Choupo-Moting to sprint onto and flick a shot over Reina.
Bayern were guilty of sloppy defending eight minutes from the final whistle when Andreas Pereira's free-kick was headed home by Muriqi's replacement Parolo.
Serge Gnabry fired wide late on as Bayern kept Lazio under pressure.
Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi said the Italians played better than in their heavy first-leg defeat, but admitted that "Bayern are probably the best in the world".
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
‘True champions never break’: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to move on from Champions League exit
The Juventus star spoke for the first time since the Serie A champions crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a Round of 16 loss to Porto
Champions League: Barcelona 'gutted' at earliest European exit in 14 years
The five-time European champions had not been knocked out before the quarter-finals since 2006/07 when, with Messi aged 19, they lost to Liverpool in the last 16.
Champions League: Manchester City's rich resources make 'impossible' quadruple quest a reality
Champions League is the only major trophy to escape Pep Guardiola since he arrived in Manchester five years ago is the one the club's owners brought him to the club to deliver.