Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Pique doubtful for PSG clash after picking up knee injury
Pique has just returned from three months out due to a partial cruciate ligament injury in the same right knee.
Madrid: Barcelona confirmed on Thursday Gerard Pique has suffered a knee injury, with the defender facing a struggle to be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in next week's Champions League last 16, second leg.
Pique has just returned from three months out due to a partial cruciate ligament injury in the same right knee.
But the Spaniard's latest problem, sustained in the Copa del Rey win over Sevilla on Wednesday night, is not thought to be as serious.
According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Pique underwent "relevant medical tests after the match and it was found that there was no serious relapse of the knee injury that forced him to be three months out".
Pique is expected now to miss Saturday's La Liga game at Osasuna, with the hope he might still be able to face PSG in Paris four days later. Barcelona were beaten 4-1 in the first leg last month.
A Barca statement read: "The tests carried out this morning have shown that Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ligue 1: Stefan Jovetic, Kevin Volland score late as Monaco defeat Brest to make it 12 games unbeaten
The win took Monaco to level on points with third-place Lyon.
Premier League: Manchester United set for talks with Edinson Cavani over striker's future
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club will sit down with Edinson Cavani to discuss his future at Old Trafford after being impressed with him.
Barcagate: Understanding Barcelona scandal that led to arrest of ex-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu
Here's everything you need to know about the Barcagate episode that has the football world buzzing since the news of the arrests broke in and dealt a major blow to the club's image.