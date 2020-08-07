Champions League: Barcelona look to turn around poor season; under-fire Juventus face uphill task against Lyon

Ahead of the final four fixtures from the Champions League round of 16, we at Firstpost.com take a quick look back at where we left off all those months ago.

As with every other thing in 2020, it's been a long year for football. The coronavirus' impact on the sport was massive, leading to a lengthy break in the middle of the season, a whole host of new regulations and rules upon the restart and yet to be decided changes that may be enacted in the future. Much of the last couple of months of sporting action has been reactionary in nature, with associations and leagues doing their best to adapt to unprecedented situations, but few have adapted as much as the Champions League, whose very nature demands extensive travel from participants. To combat the potential dangers of 'Eurotripping', UEFA has implemented several changes to the tournament format, completely altering its very fabric while still trying to retain some of the essence of what makes it so special.

Instead of requiring teams to board an international flight ahead of every match, the remainder of the knockout rounds in Europe's top competition will now be held in a bio-secure bubble in Lisbon. Only two arenas will be used to host matches, namely the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estadio Jose Alvalade, and quarter-final and semi-final matches will be played as single-leg ties. However, before we can get to this phase of the competition, there's still the matter of the four round-of-16 matches that are still to be decided; all four of which will resort to the antiquated, pre-plague fashion of actually playing matches in your club's own stadium. Ahead of these encounters, we at Firstpost.com take a quick look back at where we left off:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Aggregate: 2-1)

Manchester City are exactly where they want to be in this tie. Not only do they have a one-goal lead, but they also have two crucial away goals in the bank, which puts them in pole position to proceed to the next round. They also arguably have the greater motivation to win it. Since Pep Guardiola took over, they've been a consistently dominant outfit in domestic competition, a team that could beat anyone on their night. Unfortunately, it's not been the same case in Europe. The last time a Guardiola team was in a European semi-final was in 2016. The last time he won the competition was in 2011. And with Liverpool having dethroned his side in the Premier League, winning the elusive Champions League trophy could go a long way towards taking some of the pressure off of him.

There doesn't seem to be much pressure on Zinedine Zidane at the moment though. After returning to Real Madrid in 2019, the Frenchman picked up where he left off, winning the La Liga title and the Supercopa de España to add to the already impressive haul of trophies from his first stint. Despite the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic not living up to their potential, his Madrid side look like a strong unit, and have played well together when it most counted, something they'll need to do again come Friday night.

In terms of injuries, City have been dealt the short end of the stick, with talismanic striker Sergio Aguero likely to miss out on the fixture due to a knee injury he picked up a few weeks ago. At left-back, Aleksandar Zinchencko will probably fill in for the suspended Benjamin Mendy. For Real Madrid, Zidane has excluded Gareth Bale from his available squad, revealing that the Welshman 'did not want to play' against City.

Juventus vs Lyon (Aggregate: 0-1)

This season has been difficult for Juventus and Maurizio Sarri. Despite winning the Serie A title, questions have persisted about the quality of their squad and the tactical astuteness of Sarri. This was fueled in no small part by their abysmal end to the season, in which they lost three of their last four games, a finish that meant they won the title by the skin of their teeth, despite having dominated for large parts of the campaign.

It's also been a frustrating season for Lyon, with the premature ending of the Ligue 1 season resigning them to a 7th-place finish. To put that into context, Lyon have not finished lower than fifth in the previous 21 seasons of the French top-flight, of which only one finish was outside the top four. Furthermore, their hopes of playing in Europe suffered another setback after they were beaten on penalties in the Coupe de la Ligue final by Paris Saint-Germain. Their only hope of qualifying for Europe next season is to win the Champions League, a tall order for a side whose best-ever finish in the competition was as a 2009/10 semi-finalist.

Before they can even begin to dream of holding aloft the trophy, however, they have a very real challenge ahead of them in the shape of Juventus, and despite currently enjoying a slender lead in this tie, the Bianconeri have more than enough firepower to overturn their advantage. Juventus have almost all of their attacking players at their disposal, though Paulo Dybala is a doubt, with Sarri admitting that his availability for the fixture was "in the hands of the medics." Lyon will be able to call upon star forward Memphis Depay on Friday, which will be a welcome change for the French club, seeing as the Dutchman has just come back from a lengthy injury.

Barcelona vs Napoli (Aggregate: 1-1)

What's up with Barcelona and Napoli? After being neck-and-neck with rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race for much of the season, the Catalan club seemed listless for much of the last couple of months. In Italy, Napoli ended the season in seventh place, their worst finish to a league campaign since 2009. With both teams having under-performed in their domestic campaigns, a potential Champions League title would prove to be season-altering, at the very least.

For Barcelona, there's some positive news ahead of this fixture, as Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong return to the squad following injuries, but the Catalans will have to make do without Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets, both of whom are suspended. Meanwhile, Napoli could struggle offensively if left without the services of Lorenzo Insigne, who faces a race against time to be fit for this match, having injured his thigh in the Italian club's last league game. The forward did train ahead of the match though, so he could feature at some point.

Seeing as this match will be played at the Camp Nou, and that Barcelona have — on paper at least — the stronger side, it seems unlikely that Napoli will come away with anything from this. They will take heart, however, in the fact that Barcelona have become notorious for bottling it in the second leg of Champions League knockout games.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (Aggregate: 3-0)

Every other match in this round of fixtures is poised on a knife's edge, liable to swing either way depending on which team turns up on the night. This one, not so much. Chelsea's resounding defeat in the first leg has essentially reduced this contest to a dead rubber, unless Frank Lampard and his young side can produce the performance of their lives in Munich.

But to do that, they'd probably need their best players on hand, and at this moment, Lampard doesn't even have that going for him. Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta both suffered hamstring injuries in the FA Cup final, while Pedro had to undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder. Willian is also a doubt for the match, having missed the final due to minor achilles injury. All in all, it's pretty grim for the Blues.

Bayern, on the other hand, have had a typically good few months since the coronavirus break, successfully securing yet another league title and beating Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal final to win a domestic trophy to boot. The only possible positive for Chelsea might be the fact that Bayern's last competitive match was over a month ago, and they might be a little rusty.