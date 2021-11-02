Manchester United have a two-point lead over Villarreal and Atalanta after coming from behind to beat the Serie A side in Manchester two weeks ago.

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

Group E

Coming off a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league with an interim coach, Barcelona will head to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv without two of their veterans because of health issues. Defender Gerard Piqué is nursing a right calf strain and striker Sergio Aguero is under observation after undergoing heart tests. The team is being coached by interim manager Sergi Barjuán after Ronald Koeman was fired last week.

Bayern Munich host Benfica knowing a win will secure their place in the next round. The Bavarian powerhouse is yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Barcelona (3-0), Dynamo Kyiv (5-0) and Benfica (4-0). Bayern will be keen to keep the visitors scoreless again after conceding seven goals in their last two games. The German team's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, hopes to be back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus . are is winless in their last two games in all competitions.

Group F

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take Manchester United to Italy to play Atalanta looking to build on a much-needed win at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Solskjaer said: “Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself and I’ve always enjoyed criticism. Just keep that coming, that’s fine."

United’s move to a three-man defense was key on Saturday as it stifled Spurs and gave them the platform to build on, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani leading the attack. “We have a squad to play many different ways,” Solskjaer said when asked about the plan to face Atalanta. United have a two-point lead over Villarreal and Atalanta after coming from behind to beat the Serie A side in Manchester two weeks ago.

Villarreal welcome Young Boys looking to improve their defensive performances after conceding nine goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Group G

Sevilla have won three of their last four matches in the Spanish league but drew three in a row in the group stage of the Champions League to sit in second place. A win against third-place Lille will leave the Spanish club in a good position to reach the knockout stage.

German team Wolfsburg are looking for their first win in the competition when they hosts group leader Salzburg. A new coach is helping their sense of optimism after Wolfsburg defeated Bayer Leverkusen away in the Bundesliga in Florian Kohfeldt's first game in charge on Saturday. That victory brought an end to an eight-game run without a win under previous coach Mark van Bommel.

Group H

Juventus are struggling in Serie A, where they have lost two straight, but the Bianconeri have won all three of their Champions League games to lead the group. Another win over visiting Zenit St. Petersburg would secure a spot in the last 16 with two group games to spare.

“We’ve got the first goal of the season within sight, which is great because it would allow us to focus more on (Serie A), where we’ve thrown away an entire month’s work in five days,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Having battled through four qualifying rounds, Malmo have found the going tough in the group stage — losing all three matches. The Swedish champion host Chelsea on a goal difference of minus 11 following their 4-0 loss to the titleholder at Stamford Bridge two week ago.

Domestically, Malmo are at least in good form, winning five of their last seven games to stay top. Chelsea also pulled three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League at the weekend by beating Newcastle.

