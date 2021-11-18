Champions League: Atletico's Griezmann to miss AC Milan clash due to two-match suspension
Griezmann has been handed a two-game ban by UEFA, the first of which was served in the return match against Liverpool, which Atleti lost 2-0, a fortnight ago.
Madrid: Antoine Griezmann will miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League group game against AC Milan next week as part of a two-match suspension from UEFA, a source close to the club has told AFP.
Griezmann was sent off in Atletico's 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool last month and has been handed a two-game ban, the first of which was served in the return match against Liverpool, which Atleti lost 2-0, a fortnight ago.
But the Frenchman will also now miss the upcoming fixture against Milan on 24 November, after UEFA confirmed the suspension to the club on Wednesday.
Atletico are scrapping to edge out Porto in what appears to be a two-horse race for second in Group B.
Liverpool are already through as group winners, with Porto one point ahead of Atletico and Milan a further three points behind.
Porto travel to Anfield next week before hosting Atletico in Portugal in the final game.
Griezmann will be available again for the final fixture but his absence against Milan is a blow.
The forward, who rejoined Atletico on loan from Barcelona in the summer, has scored five goals in his last six appearances.
He scored twice in the defeat by Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano before being shown a red card by referee Daniel Siebert in the 52nd minute for lifting his foot high and catching the head of Roberto Firmino.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Injured Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium's games against Estonia, Wales
Chelsea striker Lukaku's fitness issue adds to the absence of Besiktas' Michy Batshuayi with Martinez calling up uncapped 23-year-old Union Sant-Gillioise attacker Dante Vanzeir.
Kenya disbands national football federation due to allegations of corruption, puts caretaker committee in charge
Kenya Sports Minister Amina Mohamed said the action was taken after a government investigation into the finances of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed it had failed to account for all funds received from the government and other sponsors.
Barcelona star Sergio Aguero says 'always positive' amid rumours of Argentine forward never playing again
The 33-year-old Argentine was rushed to hospital on 30 October after suffering breathing problems while playing in the Liga draw against Alaves.