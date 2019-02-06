Champions League: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain included in Liverpool’s squad for knockout stages as midfielder eyes comeback

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been included in Liverpool’s squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League as he looks to make a comeback after being sidelined by a knee injury for over nine months.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the semi-final against AS Roma last season, and the England international missed the World Cup in Russia as a result.

Although there were fears that he would miss the entire 2018-19 campaign, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed in December that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery and would play a role in the second half of the season.

Liverpool, who were runners-up last year, face Bayern Munich in the last-16 with the first leg to be played at Anfield on 19 February.

