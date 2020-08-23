Champions League 2020 Final live streaming: When and where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich match online

PSG and Bayern Munich will meet in the final with the French club seeking their first Champions League trophy and the German powerhouse trying to end a seven-year title drought in Europe's top club competitio

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich will meet at Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon with the French club seeking their first Champions League trophy and the German powerhouse trying to end a seven-year title drought in Europe's top club competition. Bayern are seeking their sixth European title — and first since 2013. They were eliminated in the semifinals four times since then.

For PSG, celebrating the 50th anniversary since their formation after the merger of Paris clubs, winning the title would mean the fulfilment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club. They have been dominant in France but is yet to succeed in the Champions League.They haven't reached the semifinals in 25 years.

Neymar gets his chance to shine for the first time since leaving Barcelona three years ago. He will have an opportunity to prove he doesn't need Lionel Messi to help him win a European title, and that PSG was right to pick him to lead the club in its quest for a maiden Champions League trophy.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski need two goals on Sunday to tie Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a single Champions League season. The Portugal star reached the milestone in 2014 with Real Madrid. The 32-year-old Lewandowski is seeking his first Champions League title.

Here's all you need to know about the Champions League final:

When will PSG vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The Champions League final take will take place on 24 August, 2020.

Where will the final be played?

PSG vs Bayern Munich final will be played at the Estadio da Luzin stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the final begin?

PSG vs Bayern Munich final will begin at 12.30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League final?

The final will be shown on channels Sony Ten 2 SD & HD & Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi). Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv.

With inputs from AP.