Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League final in Porto on Saturday. It's a meeting of two of the sharpest minds in football, seven years after Guardiola and Tuchel were first properly acquainted — in a Munich restaurant where they talked tactics for hours using salt and pepper shakers as props and were so animated that waiters were too afraid to interrupt.

Guardiola is the “benchmark,” according to Tuchel, and is looking to win the 27th major trophy (excluding Spanish Super Cups and English Community Shields) of his 13-year coaching career. It's his third Champions League final — a first in 10 years — and he won his first two at Barcelona.

Tuchel became the first coach to reach back-to-back finals with different clubs, having lost last year's title match with Paris Saint-Germain.

The teams have had contrasting buildups to the final.

While City were able to rotate their lineup in the last weeks of the Premier League with the title wrapped up early, Chelsea were at full tilt through the end of the season to secure a top-four finish.

Are Chelsea's players tired? Are City's players lacking sharpness? Guardiola often talks about his players needing to have “rhythm” to be at their best, so it is fair to imagine City's training sessions being intense even if their recent matches haven't been so.

In terms of freshness, City should have the edge but Chelsea will be battle-hardened.

When will the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea take place?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on 30 May, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. The teamsheets will be revealed at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the SONY Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on SONYLiv. You can also catch the live updates and commentary on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP.