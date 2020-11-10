Chairman Greg Clarke resigns after remark about black players, announces FA

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word 'coloured' among other controversial comments when talking to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media, Sport Committee about diversity issues.

London: Greg Clarke resigned as chairman of the Football Association on Tuesday following a remark he made to lawmakers about black players.

"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman," the FA said in a statement.