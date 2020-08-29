Central Railway invites application for 48 paramedical posts; here's how to apply before deadline ends on 2 Sep

The engagement will be on full-time basis for three months, or up to 31 December 2020, for COVID-19 ward at Divisional Railway Hospital in Bhusawal

The Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment of contract-based paramedical staff in Group C as staff nurse, pharmacist, lab and X-ray technicians.

Candidates can apply by sending email to persbrbsl@gmail.com along with scanned copies of their documents or certificates in PDF by 2 September till 6 pm.

The engagement will be on full-time basis for three months, or up to 31 December 2020, for COVID-19 ward at Divisional Railway Hospital in Bhusawal.

As per a report by Times Now, the recruitment drive is carried out to fill 26 posts of staff nurse, three pharmacists, 10 lab technicians and nine X-ray technicians.

Instead of walk-in interviews, Central Railway will be holding recorded conference calls on WhatsApp/Skype from retired staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and X-ray technicians or of Railways.

The interviews on WhatsApp/Skype are scheduled between 4 to 10 September. The timings are 10 am to 5 pm.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates applying for staff nurse posts should be between 20 and 40 years. For Pharmacists, lower age is 20 and upper age is 35.

The lower age limit for lab technician and X-ray technician posts are 18 years and 19 years, respectively. The upper age limit for both the posts is 33 years.

The age will be reckoned as on 26 September 2020.

Age relaxation will be given to the SC/ST/OBC/PwBD category candidates as per the extent rule.

The notification by Central Railway stated that original documents of the shortlisted candidates will be verified at the time of joining.

Those selected for staff nurse posts will be getting a monthly fee of Rs 44,900 per month. Lab technicians will be getting remuneration of Rs 35,400 per month.

Pharmacists and X-ray technicians will be receiving a pay of Rs 29,200 per month.

For other details on Central Railway recruitment, click here.