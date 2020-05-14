CBSE Class 10, 12 exam answer sheets to be evaluated in 50 days, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets will be completed in 50 days. The minister asserted this during a live interaction with teachers.

Pokhriyal said that teachers who have been assigned the task of answer sheet evaluation will be exempted from delivering online classes and submitting daily reports.

According to an NDTV report, he added that paper evaluation is in itself a humongous task and teachers who have been given the job will not be asked to prepare for the new academic sessions.

Last week, the HRD minister informed that the evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer copies will be done by teachers at home.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) identified 3,000 schools as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to the teachers.

Around 1.5 crore answer sheets of already-held class 10, 12 exams are being delivered to teachers. The evaluation process has already begun.

The CBSE also had to postpone 29 exams of Class 10, 12 in view of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown.

The HRD minister last week also announced the schedule for pending Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The remaining exams will be conducted from 1 to 15 July.

The CBSE last month decided to promote all class 1 to 8 students to the next grade without conducting exams. Students in class 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly virus has infected over 78,000 people in the country and killed more than 2,500 people.