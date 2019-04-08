Caroline Garcia called up to French FedCup squad set to face Romania despite issues with representing nation in past

Paris: French number one Caroline Garcia has been called up for the 20-21 April FedCup semi-final in Rouen against Romania along with Alize Cornet, Kristina Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier.

The world number 21 Garcia had hinted following the quarter-final win over Belgium that her participation in the last-four showdown would not be a formality.

Coach Julien Benneteau insisted Monday he was "no longer worried about whether she turned up or not".

"I called her to inform her of her selection and she told me 'It's important for me'," he said.

Garcia's outing against Belgium, where she won two singles rubbers, was her first involvement in the FedCup after a two-year absence from the competition.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.