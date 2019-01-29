Carolina Marin could miss World Championships in August after rupturing anterior cruciate knee ligament at Indonesia Masters

Madrid: Spain's Olympic badminton gold medallist Carolina Marin is a doubt for the World Championships in August after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The 25-year-old, a winner of three of the past four world titles, hurt herself in Sunday's Indonesia Masters final and was forced to retire while leading Saina Nehwal of India.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin would undergo surgery on Tuesday and start rehab next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of at least six months.

That timetable would leave her facing a race against time to be fit to defend her title in Basel, Switzerland, from 19 to 25 August.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.