You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Carolina Marin could miss World Championships in August after rupturing anterior cruciate knee ligament at Indonesia Masters

Sports Agence France-Presse Jan 29, 2019 09:28:37 IST

Madrid: Spain's Olympic badminton gold medallist Carolina Marin is a doubt for the World Championships in August after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Carolina Marin reacts after sustaining a knee injury during the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal. AFP

Carolina Marin reacts after sustaining a knee injury during the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal. AFP

The 25-year-old, a winner of three of the past four world titles, hurt herself in Sunday's Indonesia Masters final and was forced to retire while leading Saina Nehwal of India.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin would undergo surgery on Tuesday and start rehab next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of at least six months.

That timetable would leave her facing a race against time to be fit to defend her title in Basel, Switzerland, from 19 to 25 August.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 09:28:37 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores