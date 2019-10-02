You are here:
Cardiff City knock on CAS's door to appeal FIFA's order asking them to pay 6 million euros to Nantes for Emiliano Sala transfer

Sports The Associated Press Oct 02, 2019 14:59:41 IST

Cardiff: Cardiff say they will appeal to sport's highest court against FIFA's ruling that the club should pay 6 million euros to Nantes as a first installment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

Fans pay homage to Emiliano Sala after his death was confirmed. AFP

The Argentine striker died in an airplane crash near the Channel Island of Guernsey on 21 January before playing a game for the Welsh football club. Sala was traveling to Cardiff from Nantes to complete the 15 million-pound (about $20 million) transfer that the clubs had agreed to two days earlier.

Cardiff say they are "extremely disappointed" at the FIFA ruling announced on Monday — which also suggested Cardiff could also be liable for subsequent payments to Nantes — and would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cardiff say "there remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering (it) null and void."

