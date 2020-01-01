Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov calls on Davis Cup, ATP Cup organisers to work together on creating single tournament

Sydney: Canadian Denis Shapovalov called on the organisers of the Davis Cup Finals and the ATP Cup to work together to create one world championship, saying it felt “weird” to play two similar events back to back.

The inaugural edition of the revamped Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation’s flagship event, was held in November in Madrid’s La Caja Magica with 18 nations playing a week-long football World Cup-style showpiece.

The rival ATP cup, which will see 24 nations contesting across three cities in Australia over 10 days from Friday for the first time, is similar in nature and the big question remains if the two can co-exist in the future.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov played brilliantly to lead Canada to its first Davis Cup final where they eventually went down to Rafa Nadal’s Spain.

The world number 15 will again take up the mantle from Friday for Canada, who have been clubbed with Germany, Greece and hosts Australia in Group F of the ATP Cup.

“It would be great just to have one event that is a world championship,” he told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday. “A month ago we played the world championship and now it feels like we are playing another one.

“It would be great if they could organise and make one big event, make it a unique and special tournament. Hopefully, they can come to terms together and make something happen.”

The new Davis Cup format was voted in by the ITF in 2018 and bankrolled by a $3 billion 25-year partnership with Kosmos, the Barcelona-based investment company owned by football player Gerard Pique.

Both Pique and Novak Djokovic, the president of the ATP’s Player Council, have in the past said the two events cannot co-exist and a solution must be found.

The ATP Cup will have total prize money of $15 million. The new Davis Cup Finals offered around $18 million to teams and another $9 million to federations.

“I think the timing is interesting. I think it is a little bit strange to have it at a similar time as Davis Cup,” Shapovalov said.

“It is a weird feeling playing a world championships then coming into another event that is pretty much the same thing. We will see how it pans out.”

