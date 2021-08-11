Canadian Open: Washington title-winner Jannik Sinner eliminated in straight sets by James Duckworth
Just 72 hours after claiming the biggest trophy of his career in Washington, the 16th seed went down in his opening match after a bye to the Australian qualifier.
Jannik Sinner fell flat after his weekend title performance, the Italian losing 6-3, 6-4 to James Duckworth on Wednesday in a second-round match at the ATP Toronto Masters.
The 19-year-old Sinner is the youngest player ranked in the top 15 since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008 by virtue of victory in the US capital.
But north of the border, his luck changed.
Sinner exited in just over an hour and a quarter with the number 85 Aussie securing the upset with one break per set.
The Aussie next plays top-seeded world number two Daniil Medvedev in the third round.
Canadian hopes were dealt a blow as Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the second round to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-4.
South African Lloyd Harris made quick work of Feliciano Lopez -- inserted into the draw as a lucky loser when Rafael Nadal withdrew on Tuesday with a foot injury -- beating the veteran Spaniard 6-2, 6-3.
