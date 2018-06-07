Canadian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton sets sight on clinching record-equalling seventh title in Montreal

Montreal: Lewis Hamilton will return to his happiest stomping ground this weekend when he seeks to extend his world championship lead with a record-equalling seventh triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The defending four-time champion, who leads the nearest rival and fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel by 14 points after six races, claimed his maiden Formula One win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2007. Since then Hamilton has added five more wins, including a hat-trick of Mercedes triumphs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to move within reach of becoming the first man to secure four straight pole positions – he converted pole in each of those years – and four consecutive wins.

Hamilton's pole success last year enabled him to equal three-time champion Ayrton Senna’s record of 65 pole positions, a feat that saw the Senna family present him with a helmet worn by the great Brazilian.

That display of emotion confirmed Hamilton's unchallenged supremacy in Montreal, but he faces a much more difficult challenge from rivals this weekend as the leading teams take their scheduled revised second engines of the season, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff saying, "We expect a number of teams to take their second power units, including all the Mercedes cars. We are pushing for more performance as soon as possible."

"We can see that we are in a stronger position in both championships than we were 12 months ago, but we know the battle is more fierce with ourselves, Ferrari and Red Bull in contention every weekend," Wolff added.

Like Mercedes, both Red Bull and Ferrari are expected to use new engines, but Red Bull technical boss Adrian Newey downplayed expectations, notably because Monaco victor Daniel Ricciardo faces grid penalties for other technical power-unit changes. Newey suggested that Renault would gain only around one-tenth of a second per lap on a power-hungry track that suits Mercedes, but Wolff warned "past performances are no guarantee of success this year."

The team's struggles with the 'hyper-soft' tyre in Monte Carlo undermined them in qualifying, but their strategic approach enabled Hamilton to finish third and extend his record run of points-scoring races to 31.

It also promises to be a memorable weekend for two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who is entered for his 300th Grand Prix and, potentially, his 298th start. He will join Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, Briton Jenson Button, the 2009 champion, and seven-time champion Michael Schumacher in the exclusive ‘300’ club. "It is going to be challenging," said the McLaren man. "It's a tough circuit with long straights and our lack of speed may be a penalty for us."