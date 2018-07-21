You are here:
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advances to Swiss Open semi-finals, receives wildcard for WTA event in Montreal

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 21, 2018 11:03:04 IST

Montreal: Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has received a wildcard invitation into the WTA tournament in Montreal next month, one of the key hard-court tune-ups for the US Open.

File image of Eugenie Bouchard. AP

"Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal," tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement on Friday.

"She gave fans a great show back in April when she got two important wins at the most recent Fed Cup tie. We cannot wait to see her in action at home once again."

Organisers said Bouchard would play on the opening day of main draw action, Monday, 6 August.

Bouchard, 24, reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Gstaad on Friday.

The 146th-ranked Canadian played the Wimbledon final four years ago but has since suffered through season after season of disappointment and a tumbling ranking.

At Wimbledon this year she emerged from qualifying but fell in the second round.

 


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 11:03 AM

