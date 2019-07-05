Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma register impressive wins to enter men's singles quarter-finals

Calgary: Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma dished out gritty performances to progress to the men's singles quarter-finals of the Canada Open Super 100 tournament.

Sixth seed Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, fought for an hour and 24 minutes before quelling a stiff challenge from China's Ren Peng Bo 23-21 21-23 21-19, while reigning national champion Sourabh eked out a 21-13 15-21 21-15 win over another Chinese Sun Fei Xiang.

Kashyap, who had reached the semifinals of India Open, will take on France's Lucas Claerbout while Sourabh will lock horns with Li Shi Feng of China next.

"Tough win today .. Happy to get through to the quarters," Kashyap tweeted after the match.

Sourabh too was happy with his performance.

"Quite happy with my performance today ... executed the strategy well throughout the match. Would like to thank amrishshinde for helping me from the sidelines," Sourabh wrote on his twitter handle.

Amrish Shinde, a part of the panel of coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, has travelled with the team to Canada.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.