Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap enters first final of season, beats Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2019 13:43:49 IST

Calgary: Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap produced yet another stellar show to enter the men's singles final of the Canada Open Super 100 tournament, outplaying fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in a gruelling three-game encounter here.

File image of Parupalli Kashyap. AFP

Kashyap seeded sixth, came from a game down to pip Wang 14-21 21-17 21-18 in a hard-fought semi-final contest that lasted an hour and 10 minutes on Saturday night.

By virtue of this win, Kashyap, 32, has extended his head-to-head record against Wang to 3-0. He had defeated the World No 30 at the India Open in March earlier this year.

The Indian will take on unseeded Li Shi Feng of China in the title clash of the USD 75,000 tournament. Feng had defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 20-22 21-10 21-11 in the other semi-final.

The last time Kashyap had reached the finals of an event was at the Austrian International challenger last year.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 13:43:49 IST

