Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, four-time African Player of the Year, calls time on his international career

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 07, 2019 18:33:14 IST

  • At Barcelona, Eto'o won a pair of Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan

  • Eto'o helped Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season.

  • Eto'o also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Paris: Cameroon's four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 38.

"The end, towards a new challenge," the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker posted on Instagram.

Cameroons Samuel Etoo, four-time African Player of the Year, calls time on his international career

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o gestures during a match against Mexico during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. AFP

"Thank you all, big love, adrenalin," added Eto'o, who enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009.

In that time he won a pair of Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan.

He helped Jose Mourinho's team win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Last year, after a short spell with Turkish side Konyaspor, he joined Qatar league side, Qatar Sports Club, his last club.

With Cameroon he won two Africa Cup of Nations as well as Olympic gold in 2000.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 18:33:14 IST

