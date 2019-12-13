You are here:
BWF World Tour Finals 2019: PV Sindhu ends campaign with consolation win over China's He Bingjiao

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 13, 2019 18:16:45 IST

Guangzhou: Already out of reckoning, India's PV Sindhu recorded a consolation win over China's He Bingjiao in the third Group A match to end her campaign on a positive note at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Friday.

Sindhu, whose title defence lay in tatters after her second successive loss on Thursday, scripted an incredible turnaround after being 9-18 down in the opening game to eventually outwit Bingjiao 21-19 21-19 in minutes and finish third in the group.

File image of PV Sindhu.

This win also snapped Sindhu's run of four straight losses to the Chinese, making their head-to-head record 6-9.

The Indian struggled with her precision initially, allowing Bingjiao to lead 7-3 at one stage in the opening game. The left-handed Chinese cruised to a 11-6 advantage at the break with the Indian misjudging a shuttle.

Sindhu failed to reign in her errors even after the break, hitting the shuttle wide and long as Bingjiao jumped to a 18-9 lead.

However, the Indian affected a massive recovery, rattling off nine straight points to draw parity at 18-18.

Bingjiao managed to break the run of points before a deceptive return to serve took Sindhu to 19-19. The Indian then gathered the remaining two points to edge past Bingjiao in the opening game.

Sindhu carried her momentum in the second game, opening up a 7-3 lead initially and then moving to 11-6 advantage at the interval.

Bingjiao punished the two weak returns from Sindhu but then started committing unforced errors as the Indian lead 15-10.

The Chinese soon narrowed the gap to 16-18 before Sindhu won a point after a gruelling rally.

A good judgement at the backline earned Sindhu three match points. Bingjiao saved two before Sindhu sealed it with a smash on the third.

Sindhu will be next seen in the Premier League.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 18:16:45 IST

